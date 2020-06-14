5 shot, 1 killed in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting in northeast Atlanta left one person dead and at least four others injured Saturday evening, police said.

Police said in a statement that the shooting occurred in the city's Edgewood neighborhood.

Authorities said one person was in serious condition and three others were in stable condition after having been shot.

Investigators did not immediately release additional details, including any information about the person who was killed.