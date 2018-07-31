5 small Nevada airports getting about $5M for improvements

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five small Nevada airports are getting nearly $5 million in federal help to refurbish taxiways and make other improvements.

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced the Department of Transportation grants Monday.

The biggest award is about $2.4 million to rehabilitate the taxiways at the Tonopah Airport.

The Fallon Municipal Airport is slated to get $1 million for a similar project.

The Carson Airport, the Minden-Tahoe Airport and the Alamo Landing Field are also set to get money in the program.