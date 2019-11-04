5 things to know before voting in Fairfield

Polls are open between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

FAIRFIELD — Tomorrow is Election Day, a deciding moment that’s been long-awaited by candidates and voters alike. Before you head to the polls, here’s what you need to know.

Who are the candidates?

The Fairfield Citizen’s election guide provides a comprehensive list of every candidate running for office this cycle. Click on candidates’ names to learn more about them and where they stand on local issues. Answers are based on a questionnaire sent to all candidates by the Fairfield Citizen.

How do I find out if I’m registered to vote?

The Secretary of State’s voter registration lookup tool will tell you whether you’re registered to vote, and where.

Is it too late to register to vote?

No. Although in-advance voter registration ends a week before the election, those who have not registered are eligible for same-day registration at Old Town Hall, located at 611 Old Post Rd. There, you can both register and vote. Make sure to bring a current ID and proof of address.

When can I vote?

Polls are open between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Where do I vote?

Your polling location is determined by the address on your voter registration. So, if you moved recently, you likely need to go to your old district. If you’re not sure of your voter registration address, you can find your polling location on the Secretary of State’s portal.

Polling locations in Fairfield are sorted by RTM districts. District lines were redrawn in 2015, so it’s important to know which district you live in currently. Below is a list of polling places by district. Street-by-street polling places are also available on the Registrar of Voters’ guide.

District 1 — Dwight School, 1600 Road

District 2 — St. Pius School, 834 Brookside Drive

District 3 — Fairfield Woods Middle School, 1115 Redding Fairfield Woods Road

District 4 — Stratfield School, 1407 Melville Ave.

District 5 — Fairfield Warde High School, 755 Melville Ave.

District 6 — McKinley School, 60 Thompson St.

District 7 — Holland Hill School, 105 Meadowcroft Road

District 8 — Fairfield Ludlowe High School, 785 Unquowa Road

District 9 — Sherman School, 250 Fern St.

District 10 — Mill Hill School, 635 Mill Hill Terrace, Southport

rscharf@hearstmediact.com