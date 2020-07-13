5 things to know today

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, the Mars lander's hovering, obstacle avoidance and deceleration capabilities are tested at a facility at Huailai in China's Hebei province. China will launch their Mars rover and an orbiter sometime around July 23, 2020, in a mission named Tianwen, or Questions for Heaven. less FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, the Mars lander's hovering, obstacle avoidance and deceleration capabilities are tested at a facility at Huailai in China's Hebei province. China will launch ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP Photo: Andy Wong, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close 5 things to know today 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MARS IS ABOUT TO BE INVADED BY EARTH The U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates are sending spacecraft to Mars beginning this week. It’s the most sweeping effort yet to seek signs of ancient microscopic life at Mars.

2. PANDEMIC PAIN BY THE GENERATIONS Sometimes at odds, America’s two largest generations have something to agree on: the coronavirus pandemic has smacked many at a pivotal time in their lives.

3. #METOO CAMPAIGN SPARKED IN EGYPT More than 100 allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape against a former student at a top university have roiled a country where sexual assault is rampant.

4. FEDERAL GOV'T TO EXECUTE FIRST INMATE IN NEARLY 2 DECADES Daniel Lewis Lee is scheduled to die by lethal injection Monday for 1996 killings of a gun dealer, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter.

5. KELLY PRESTON, ACTOR AND WIFE OF JOHN TRAVOLTA, HAS DIED Travolta confirmed that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.