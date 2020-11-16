5-year-old fatally shot in St. Cloud, man arrested

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has died in an apparent accidental shooting in St. Cloud and a man has been arrested, police said Sunday.

Authorities said the boy was shot at a home Friday and that it appears to be an accident.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on probable charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and negligently storing a firearm.

The man is being held in the Stearns County Jail. The investigation into the shooting continues.