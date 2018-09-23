520 employers hire 610 individuals with disabilities

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state agency that helps people with disabilities find and keep jobs says more than 500 employers have hired 610 individuals with disabilities so far this year.

New Hampshire Vocation Rehabilitation says the 520 businesses span multiple sectors, including manufacturing, retail, medical and other industries. Most of them offered full-time work.

The agency is part of the state Department of Education. Commissioner Frank Edelblut says it's great to see so many companies filling positions with high quality and highly committed individuals.

The vocational rehabilitation bureau is undergoing an overall after officials said in April that it had for years spent millions more than it took in. Two offices were recently merged in an effort to preserve as many services as possible while cutting costs.