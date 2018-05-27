6 air fields cited as 'Airport of the Year' by IDOT

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Six air fields have been selected as winners of the Illinois Department of Transportation's Airport of the Year for 2018.

Honors were given this past week by Gov. Bruce Rauner at the Illinois Aviation Conference in Springfield.

Honorees this year are MidAmerica St. Louis Airport , Lewis University Airport , Schaumburg Regional Airport , Olney-Noble Airport, St. Louis Metro East-Shafer Field and the Springfield Memorial Medical Center Heliport.

Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says winners were selected because of accomplishments throughout the year. They include a strong partnership with the Transportation Department and a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

Promotion of aviation events and facility maintenance also were considered.