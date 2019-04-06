https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/6-boaters-rescued-by-Coast-Guard-off-Florida-coast-13747254.php
6 boaters rescued by Coast Guard off Florida coast
MIAMI (AP) — Six people were rescued after their boat started sinking about 25 miles east of Florida.
The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Saturday that one of its cutters rescued the boaters located more than two dozen miles from Sunny Isles, Florida after the vessel started taking on water.
No one was injured.
