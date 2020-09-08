6 face federal charges in May protests that turned violent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged six people for their roles in property damage or other crimes during late May protests against racial injustice that turned violent in two South Carolina cities.

Two of the men are charged with burning police cars — one in a protest in Columbia and the other in Charleston, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy said in a statement Tuesday.

The other charges include civil disorder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.

Five of the six men have agreed to plead guilty, McCoy said.

While these are the first federal charges in the unrest in Columbia and Charleston after the killing of a Black man, George Floyd, by a police officer in Minnesota, about 100 people are charged in state court in both cities for damaging buildings, stealing items and assaulting police officers and other people.

Protests across South Carolina against racial injustice have remained largely peaceful since that time.