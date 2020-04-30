6 more ex-Catlin Gabel students claim sex abuse by teachers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Six more students of The Catlin Gabel School have sued the school saying they were abused by faculty members.

The new plaintiffs claim they were fondled, groped, and sexually abused by former teachers Richardson Shoemaker, Robert Ashe, Art Leo and Sam Crawley, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. They seek $16 million in damages.

A total of 16 former Catlin students have now filed suit alleging they were sexually or physically abused while attending the exclusive private school in Northwest Portland. The lawsuits followed last fall’s release of summary findings of a scathing internal investigation into sexual abuse committed by school faculty.

Catlin Gabel said it is committed to exposing the wrongdoing. “We knew when we shared the findings that lawsuits were possible, but we stand by our decision to investigate and share the summary of findings,” the school said in a message to parents last month.

Most of the alleged abuse took place in the 1970-80s. Two cases were as recent as 2015.

Catlin also said in its March message that officials are working with insurance carriers and anticipate the school's coverage will help defray the costs associated with litigation.

Shoemaker and Ashe are dead. Neither Crawley nor Leo could be reached.

Five of the six most recent plaintiffs accuse Richardson Shoemaker of repeatedly touching them inappropriately.