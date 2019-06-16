$7.5M award upheld for Spokane crash that paralyzed woman

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Appellate judges in Washington state are upholding a $7.5-million jury award for a woman paralyzed in a motorcycle crash.

Madelynn Tapken was on a motorcycle with Conrad Malinak in 2011 when they crashed at a fork in the road south of Spokane. County employees testified at a trial that there were no warning signs about the maximum safe speed for the curve. The lawsuit alleged a bush blocked Malinak's view of the sharpness of the curve.

A jury awarded $12.5-million to Tapken but found Spokane County was only 60% at fault for the condition of the road. The county appealed her $7.5-million award.

The Spokesman-Review reported Sunday three appeals judges affirmed the jury's verdict.

County Risk Manager Steve Bartels wasn't available Friday to say whether the county will appeal.

