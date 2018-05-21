7 dolphins rescued after stranding off Dennis

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — Dozens of people have helped rescue seven Atlantic white-sided dolphins that were stranded off the coast of Cape Cod over the weekend.

Alex Johnson, a volunteer with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, tells the Cape Cod Times the mammals became stranded in shallow waters a few hundred yards off Chapin Memorial Beach in Dennis at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

A team of 30 IFAW staff, including volunteers from AmeriCorps Cape Cod and National Marine Life Center, retrieved the five male and two female dolphins, checked their vitals, and after determining they were fit, brought them to Scusset Beach in Sandwich for release. They were treated en route with fluids and vitamins.

Atlantic white-sided dolphins weigh between 400 to 500 pounds and can grow up to 9 feet in length.

