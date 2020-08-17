7 injured in boat explosion on WVa's Cheat Lake

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (AP) — Seven people were injured in a boat explosion in West Virginia, an official said.

The Crownline watercraft had just refueled at Edgewater Marina on Cheat Lake Sunday evening when the operator tried to start the engine and the explosion occurred, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources spokesman Lawrence Messina said.

Those injured suffered burns. Messina told WDTV that eight people were on the boat.

The extent of the injuries wasn't immediately known, but the station reported two of the injured were transferred to a burn center.

The agency is investigating.