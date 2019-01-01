70-year-old driver killed in crash near Post Falls, Idaho

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A 70-year-old Coeur d'Alene man died in a single-vehicle crash near Post Falls.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. Monday.

The driver had struck a light pole at West Seltice Way and North Beck Road. He had to be extricated from his vehicle and was pronounced dead.

The driver was identified as James G. Henderson.

The crash is being investigated.