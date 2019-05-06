71-year-old man found dead inside burning Oshkosh home

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was found dead inside an Oshkosh home that caught fire.

WBAY-TV reports that authorities responded to the blaze about 10 p.m. Saturday and found the man's body inside.

The cause of death wasn't immediately released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one else was hurt.