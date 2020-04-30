72-year-old Coon Rapids man survives small plane crash

HAM LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A 72-year-old Coon Rapids man suffered only minor injuries when the small plane he was piloting crashed in the city of Ham Lake on Thursday.

Anoka County sheriff's authorities say Paul Erwin Youngquist was headed from Cambridge to the Blaine Airport when he decided to try a “touch-and-go maneuver” on the water of Coon Lake.

Authorities say the plane’s landing gear was in the down position when Youngquist skimmed the surface, causing the Cessna 180 to crash upside down.

An onlooker who witnessed the crash brought Youngquist to shore. Youngquist was treated at the scene. He was the only person onboard the plane.

The Star Tribune reports the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate. Authorities are planning a salvage recovery of the plane.