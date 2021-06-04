78.6% of eligible Vermonters have gotten at least 1 dose

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Nearly 7,900 more Vermonters need to get at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to reach the state's goal of 80% of the eligible population vaccinated, Gov. Scott said Friday.

Scott has said he will drop the remaining virus-related restrictions early before July 4 if the state reaches that milestone. The 80% target equals about 70% of Vermont's total population, which is where the governor’s administration originally thought the state could be by July 4, according to the governor’s press secretary.