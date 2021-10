A 79-year-old hiker reported missing at Utah’s Zion National Park has been found alive, authorities said.

Nellis Air Force Base personnel in Nevada told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that John Fiske Burg was located Saturday afternoon above Lodge Canyon.

National Park Service officials say Burg was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital in St. George, Utah for further medical attention.

Park Service officials say Burg was last seen Friday morning leaving a hotel in Kanab, Utah, where he was staying with a group of 50 hikers

Burg told his friends he was considering hiking the Canyon Overlook trail at Zion.

His car was later found at the trailhead, but it was unknown when Burg had arrived there or where he was.

Park officials say Burg was able to make a 911 phone call to Utah’s Washington County and also left a voicemail message with his family Friday afternoon and that helped search and rescue crews located him.

Burg’s hometown wasn’t immediately available.