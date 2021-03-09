8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted eight Tennessee doctors, a nurse and two Kentucky residents in a drug conspiracy case.
Robert Taylor, a doctor who owned two medical clinics in northeastern Tennessee during the time covered in the charges, faces the most charges in the indictment filed last week in federal court in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported, citing court documents. His charges include conspiracy to illegally distribute buprenorphine and anti-anxiety drugs; conspiracy to falsify medical records, to launder money and to commit wire fraud and health fraud; money laundering; and taking part in transactions involving property derived from criminal activity.