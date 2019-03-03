8-year-old boy dies in fire; 6 others with minor injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say an early morning blaze at a two-story home left an 8-year-old boy dead and six others with minor injuries.

The fire started at the second floor of the home on 160th Street in Queens around 2:30 a.m.

It was under control about an hour later.

The boy was identified as Tighani Jones. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.