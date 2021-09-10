80% of Oregon's new COVID cases are among unvaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oregon and clog the medical system, state health officials say the rate of coronavirus in unvaccinated people is currently five times higher than in those who are vaccinated.
A report released by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday shows that more than 80% of COVID-19 cases last week were among unvaccinated people. Breakthrough cases — fully vaccinated people who test positive for the coronavirus — accounted for about 20% of last weeks cases.