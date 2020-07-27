800-plus new cases in Pennsylvania as Phillies game canceled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania reported more than 800 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, as fresh concerns about it spreading prompted the cancellation of Monday night's Major League Baseball game in Philadelphia.

The Department of Health reported 839 additional confirmed virus cases and four new deaths. The virus has infected more than 108,000 people in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 7,100 have died, most of them in nursing homes.

Of the new positive cases, more than 40% are from Philadelphia and Allegheny County, the department said.

In July, Pennsylvania’s 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen by more than 70%, from below 60 to almost 100.

The seven-day positivity rate — based on the Health Department’s daily public disclosures of the number of people who are newly confirmed to be positive and the number of people who tested negative — has gradually increased in July, from about 4.5% to almost 6%.

Deaths have declined from June to July, although hospitalizations are on the rise in July, according to state data.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning travelers visiting any of 20 states to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Pennsylvania.

It also two weeks ago imposed a new round of restrictions targeting bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor events and gatherings.

