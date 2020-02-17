$800K to be spent from oil settlement fund in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine and federal environmental officials have signed off on a decision to use an $800,000 environmental settlement to fund restoration projects in Hampden, Charleston, Sedgwick and Brooksville.

The projects are located in Kenduskeag Stream, Sucker Brook and the Bagaduce River. The replacement of road culverts and installation of fishways are outlined in the final restoration plan for the Chevron Oil Terminal Facility in Hampden. The work is due to be completed in 2020.

The settlement stems from multiple releases of oil at the former Chevron and Texaco marine oil terminal facilities in Hampden.

The projects compliment fish passage efforts by federal and state agencies in the Penobscot watershed, including the removal of the Great Works & Veazie dams on the mainstem, and the installation of a byway for fish and other aquatic wildlife at the Howland Dam, state officials said.