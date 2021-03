Kevin Hagen/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — About 80,000 New York City municipal employees who have been working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic will return to their offices starting May 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

"We’re going to make it safe, but we need our city workers back in their offices where they can do the most to help their fellow New Yorkers, and it’s also going to send a powerful message about this city moving forward,” the Democratic mayor said, promising strict safety measures.