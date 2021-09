BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who helped save a drowning man this summer has been awarded a civilian bravery award honoring a local flight attendant who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Annette Szivos, of Gardner, received the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery in a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks.