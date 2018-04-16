9 new inches of snow in Sierra around Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Chains or snow tires are required on a stretch of U.S. Interstate 80 and all the major Sierra highway passes after an unseasonably cold storm with powerful winds dumped up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow on the tops of the mountains around Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service reported 9 inches (23 cm) of new snow Monday morning at Tahoma, California on Tahoe's west shore. Eight inches (20 cm) was reported at Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley near Tahoe City, California.

A half-foot (15 centimeters) of new snow fell overnight at Mount Rose on the southwest edge of Reno.

The California Highway Patrol says chains or snow tires are required on about a 30-mile stretch (48 kilometers) of I-80 from the Donner Lake interchange just west of Truckee, California to the Kingvale exit in Placer County.