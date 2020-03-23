90-degree temperatures possible across Deep South this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A scorching wave of summer-like heat could be in store for parts of the Deep South later this week.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures Thursday and Friday could approach or even exceed 90 degrees in areas of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

In southern Georgia, the cities of Valdosta and Alma could see highs of 91 before the weekend arrives. Temperatures in Savannah and Albany are forecast to reach 89 degrees, according to the weather service.

Forecasters say Evergreen, Alabama, could hit 90 degrees, with Montgomery only slightly cooler at 89.

In Mississippi, 89 degree temperatures are also predicted for the cities of Jackson, Meridian and McComb. And forecasters in Louisiana say Baton Rouge and Alexandria could reach 88.