90% of California can dine indoors, go to movies, hit a gym

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About 90% of California's nearly 40 million residents can enjoy a restaurant meal indoors, watch a movie at a theater and sweat it out inside a gym after more counties were authorized to open up to business thanks to low coronavirus case rates throughout the state.

California has been on a reopening roll since a deadly winter surge that saw skyrocketing hospitalizations and positivity rates. San Diego and Sacramento were among the counties that moved out of the most restrictive purple tier, public health officials announced Tuesday.