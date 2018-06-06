95-year-old woman killed after pulling in front of deputy

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — A 95-year-old woman was killed after a collision with a Skagit County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Highway 20, south of Anacortes, Washington.

A State Patrol report says Kathryn Jensen was stopped at a stop sign on Campbell Lake Road about 3 p.m. Monday when she apparently took a left turn onto Highway 20 in front of a southbound sheriff's office vehicle.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the vehicles collided, and both came to rest blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 20.

Skagit County Sheriff Will Reichardt says the deputy was on duty and was driving an unmarked 2015 Ford Explorer.

Reichardt says the vehicle was totaled, but the deputy was uninjured.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved, and the deputy will not face any charges.

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com