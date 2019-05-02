A badger named Buffalo? Zoo names babies after NY places

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The zoo in Syracuse is naming its baby animals after towns and cities in New York state.

Baby goats named Troy, Verona and Ithaca and a baby lamb named Mumford are among the new arrivals at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

The zoo says all new arrivals to the zoo this spring and summer will have New York-related names.

They also have a Black Welsh Mountain lamb named Aurora and a rattlesnake named Cicero.