A bird stars in rare feel-good tale about Afghan evacuations ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press Oct. 11, 2021 Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 3:18 a.m.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mynah bird squawks from a new cage in the French ambassador’s sunlit living room in Abu Dhabi, a far cry from its life as the pet of a young Afghan woman who has since found refuge in France.
Talkative, yellow-beaked “Juji” had a brief star turn on social media, its story of survival amid the frenzied evacuations from Taliban-run Afghanistan striking a nerve with a global audience.