'A commitment to spread kindness': Fairfield school drove 1,400 miles to deliver donations after Ida

FAIRFIELD — It’s the “Year of Kindness” at Notre Dame Catholic High School and administration and students put the theme into action following the destruction Hurricane Ida caused in LaPlace, La.
The community of Notre Dame in Fairfield collected nearly $15,000 of donated items and cash in 48 hours. On Tuesday, Principal Chris Cipriano and Assistant Principal Scott Bannon arrived at St. Charles Catholic High School in Louisiana, after a 1,400 mile drive, to deliver the Uhaul truck of donated items.