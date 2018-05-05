A glance at leading candidates for insurance commissioner

State Sen. Ricardo Lara

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE - 43; Nov. 5, 1974; East Los Angeles

PARTY - Democrat

EDUCATION - Bachelor's degree in journalism and Spanish from San Diego State University, 1999

EXPERIENCE - Elected to state Assembly in 2010; Elected state senator in 2012

FAMILY - Single

___

Dr. Asif Mahmood

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE - 57; April 20, 1961; Kharian, Pakistan

PARTY - Democrat

EDUCATION - Sindh Medical College, Karachi University Of Health Sciences, 1987; Internal Medicine Residency, University of Kentucky, 1992; Pulmonary Fellowship, University of Kentucky, 1994; Sleep Fellowship, St. Luke's Medical Center N.Y., 1999

EXPERIENCE - Doctor of internal medicine

FAMILY - Married to Noshaba, three teenage children

-----

Steve Poizner

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE - 61, Jan. 4, 1957, Corpus Christi, Texas

PARTY - No Party Preference

EDUCATION - Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering University of Texas, 1978; MBA from Stanford University, 1980.

EXPERIENCE - Insurance Commissioner 2007-2011, entrepreneur

FAMILY - Married to Carol, daughter Rebecca