A look at how House committee members voted on budget bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The state House Appropriations Committee voted 17-6 to advance a Louisiana operating budget for next year. The proposal approved Monday would close a $648 million shortfall mainly by cutting spending on health care programs. The full House will consider the measure Thursday.

Here's how committee members voted:

Voting for the bill (17): Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie; and Reps. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles; Beryl Amedee, R-Houma; Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville; Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall; Johnny Berthelot, R-Gonzales; Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge; Reid Falconer, R-Mandeville; Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge; Lance Harris, R-Alexandria; Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville; Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs; Blake Miguez, R-Erath; Steve Pylant, R-Winnsboro; Jerome "Dee" Richard, no party-Thibodaux; Scott Simon, R-Abita Springs; and Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma.

Voting against the bill (6): Reps. Robert Billiot, D-Westwego; Gary Carter, D-New Orleans; Charles "Bubba" Chaney, R-Rayville; Walt Leger, D-New Orleans; Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas; and Patricia Smith, D-Baton Rouge.

Absent and not voting (2): James Armes, D-Leesville; and Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield.