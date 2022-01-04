A surge of evangelicals in Spain, fueled by Latin Americans ALBERTO ARCE, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 2:42 a.m.
1 of35 A man from Venezuela prays with other Latin-American parishioners during a Sunday Mass at the Pentecostal church of Salamanca, Spain, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The steady growth of the Protestant population coincides with a steady drop in the number of churchgoing Catholics. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of35 An elderly parishioner tolls the bell at the Catholic church of Cazurra, a village of around 75 inhabitants, in the Zamora province of Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. According to the Sociological Research Center, a public institute, 62% of Spaniards define themselves as Catholics, down from 85% in 2000 and 98% in 1975. Only about one-third of those Catholics say they’re actively practicing the faith. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of35
4 of35 Salvadoran priest Edgardo Rivera, 42, talks to his parishioners at the Catholic church of Cazurra, a village of around 75 inhabitants, in the Zamora province of Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Overall, about 10% of the Catholic priests now serving in Spain were born elsewhere. The influx is welcome, given that the average age for a priest in Spain today is about 65. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of35 The Monastery of Santa Maria de Moreruela, from the 12th century, stands on the outskirts of Granja de Moreruela, in the Zamora province of Spain on Nov. 30, 2021. The monastery has become an example of the state of ruin of many properties of the Catholic Church. Starting in the 19th century, neither the church nor the state took care of the building until recent years when the regional government started promoting it as a tourist attraction. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of35
7 of35 A girl walks through a shaft of light in the church of Morales del Vino during the celebration of a special catechesis for both children and parents in Morales del Vino, in the Zamora province of Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Zamora has lost 16% of its population since 2000. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of35 Parishioners stand while praying at the Saturday Mass the Catholic church of Cazurra, a village of around 75 inhabitants, in the Zamora province of Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Zamora has 304 parishes and only about 130 priests serving them. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of35
10 of35 An elderly parishioner enters into the Catholic church of Cazurra, a village of around 75 inhabitants, in the Zamora province of Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of35 The 16th century Church of San Cristóbal is silhouetted at sunset in Riego del Camino, in the Zamora province of Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The church has been closed for several years due to the roof's state of ruin, and Sunday Mass is now held on the outskirts of the village. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of35
13 of35 Salvadoran Catholic Father Edgardo Rivera, 42, sits in his car on his way back home after giving a Mass at Manganeses de la Lampreana church, in the Zamora province of Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Overall, about 10% of the Catholic priests now serving in Spain were born elsewhere. The influx is welcome, given that the average age for a priest in Spain today is about 65. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of35 A statue of the Virgin Mary is displayed at the 12th century Romanesque church of Tardobispo, in the Zamora province of Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of35
16 of35 Clouds loom over Riego del Camino, in the Zamora province of Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The province has lost 16% of its population since 2000. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of35 Salvadoran Catholic Father Edgardo Rivera, 42, looks through the window of the community center where Mass is held in Riego del Camino, in the Zamora province of Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Their church has been closed for several years due to the roof's state of ruin. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of35
19 of35 Catholic parishioners sit together in the village bar after Sunday Mass in Riego del Camino, in the Zamora province of Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
20 of35 Argentinian Pentecostal Pastor Nedyt Lescano, 62, leads a rite of passage ceremony for Melanie Villalobos Enriquez, from Venezuela, left, and other teenagers turning 13, in Salamanca, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. “Unlike the Catholic church, we don’t receive any subsidies. We do it all by our own efforts here,” Lescano says. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 21 of35
22 of35 Spanish Pentecostal Pastor Pedro Perez, 60, and his wife, Argentinian Pentecostal Pastor Nedyt Lescano, 62, host a rite of passage ceremony for a group of teenagers turning 13 in Salamanca, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
23 of35 A Gothic cathedral, right, towers over Salamanca, Spain, seen from an ancient Roman bridge, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. For the moment, the momentum -- in terms of church attendance and energy -- is toward the burgeoning ranks of Pentecostal and other evangelical congregations. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 24 of35
25 of35 Kent Albright, a Baptist pastor from the United States, stands for a portrait in his evangelical church in Santa Marta de Tormes, on the outskirts of Salamanca, Spain, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. When he arrived as a missionary to Spain in 1996, he couldn't have imagined that 25 years later he would be pastoring an evangelical congregation of 120 and count about two-dozen other thriving Protestant churches in the northwestern city. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
26 of35 Kent Albright, a Baptist pastor from the United States, conducts Sunday Mass at his evangelical church in Santa Marta de Tormes, outskirts of Salamanca, Spain, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. “The Bible says there are no ethnicities, there are no races. I don’t go down the street asking, nor do I ask for passports at the church door.” Albright said. He marvels that in a course he teaches for deacons, his six students include one each from Peru, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 27 of35
28 of35 Latin-American parishioners pray during a Sunday Mass at the Pentecostal church in Salamanca, Spain, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The steady growth of the Protestant population coincides with a steady drop in the number of churchgoing Catholics. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
29 of35 Kent Albright, a Baptist pastor from the United States, talks to parishioners after Sunday Mass at his evangelical church in Santa Marta de Tormes, outskirts of Salamanca, Spain, Dec. 5, 2021. In a Ph.D thesis, Albright estimated that 20% of the migrants into Spain are evangelicals. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 30 of35
31 of35 Clouds loom over an evangelical graveyard in the village of Villaescusa, Salamanca, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The last official census conducted by the Justice Ministry’s Observatory of Religious Pluralism found 1.96% of Spain’s population was Protestant in 2018 -- more than 900,000 people. That’s up from 96,000 tallied in 1998. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
32 of35 Catholic Rev. Francisco Ortega, 40, conducts a burial in Morales del Vino, in the Zamora province of Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Ortega manages six parishes. trying to adapt as the number of churchgoers steadily declines. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less 33 of35
34 of35 A crucifix is partially illuminated by a shaft of sunlight from one of the windows in the 12th century Romanesque church of Tardobispo, in the Zamora province of Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. According to the Sociological Research Center, a public institute, 62% of Spaniards define themselves as Catholics, down from 85% in 2000 and 98% in 1975. Only about one-third of those Catholics say they’re actively practicing the faith. Manu Brabo/AP Show More Show Less
35 of35
SALAMANCA, Spain (AP) — When Kent Albright, a Baptist pastor from the United States, arrived as a missionary to Spain in 1996, he was unprepared for the insults and threats, or the fines from the police for handing out Protestant leaflets on the streets of Salamanca.
“Social animosity was big — they had never seen a Protestant in their life,” said Albright, recalling one woman who whispered, “Be thankful we don’t throw stones at you.”