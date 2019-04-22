AAA: Michigan gas prices down 10 cents to $2.82 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down about 10 cents from a week ago to about $2.82 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 6 cents less than a year ago and marks the first weekly decrease in over two months.

Still, AAA says more increases are expected this spring.

The state's highest average was about $2.90 a gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was about $2.75 in the Flint and Grand Rapids areas.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.83 per gallon, down about 6 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

https://gasprices.aaa.com