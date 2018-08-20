AAA says gas prices are down a penny in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Gasoline prices are down in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.82 per gallon, which is one cent lower than last week.

That price is one cent lower than the national average and 58 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.71 per gallon and as high as $2.99 in Massachusetts.

AAA says consumer demand for gasoline is lessening, compared to July, and prices are responding accordingly. AAA says the national average is expected to continue dropping.