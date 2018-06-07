ACLU, state reach settlement in prison conditions lawsuit

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The ACLU of Montana and the state Department of Corrections are asking a judge to approve a settlement in a lawsuit filed over conditions at the Montana State Prison for inmates with disabilities.

The state agency has agreed to improve accessibility by adding wheelchair ramps, grab bars and other accommodations to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The prison also is updating several policies

Under the settlement, inmates can't be disciplined for behavior that is due to a mental illness or physical disability unless they're a danger to themselves or others.

ADA compliance was the final issue to be settled in a lawsuit filed over prison conditions following a 1991 riot in which five inmates were killed.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch of Missoula will hold a hearing Friday on the proposed settlement.