ACLU sues Boston over decision to evict homeless from camp

BOSTON (AP) — Three residents of a tent encampment at the nexus of Boston's opioid and homelessness crises say in a lawsuit that the city's plan to move them from the area is unconstitutional because it doesn't provide viable alternatives, officials said Friday.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the WilmerHale law firm was in response to the city's decision last month to declare addiction and homelessness a public health emergency and clean up the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass and Cass.