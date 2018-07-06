ADOT says dust storm snarls freeway traffic south of Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a dust storm has snarled freeway traffic south of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation urged motorists to drive carefully late Thursday afternoon as visibility dropped below one mile.

State Route 347 at Riggs Road about 15 miles southwest of Casa Grande was closed until the dust stormed cleared as was a section of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Picacho Peak.

A dust storm warning was issued about 4 p.m. for Pinal and Maricopa counties as the storm made its way into the Phoenix metro area.

The National Weather Service says the storm was produced by thunderstorms that developed in eastern Arizona.

Dust storms are common during Arizona's monsoon season that runs from mid-June to the end of September.