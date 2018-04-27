AG Stenehjem wants to limit electronic pull tab machines

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem wants to limit the number of electronic pull tab machines a business may have to five.

The Legislature last year approved the use of electronic pull tabs and Stenehjem's office has been crafting rules for their use.

Stenehjem says some organizations want to place dozens of the machines at a single business. He says that would mean "they would basically be operating like casinos."

Minot Republican Rep. Andy Maragos sponsored the legislation. Maragos prefers allowing up to 10 of the machines, which is the recommendation of a state commission that regulates charitable gambling.

The Legislature's Administrative Rules Committee has the final say. The committee has the power to block, change or delay the rules.