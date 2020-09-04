ALEA: Coach accused of having sexual contact with student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The head baseball coach at an Alabama high school was arrested and accused of having inappropriate sexual conversations with a student, authorities said.

Richard Alan Pope, 55, was charged Wednesday with two felonies, electronic enticement of a minor and sending obscene matter to a child, news outlets reported. He's also facing a misdemeanor charge of school employee sending obscene material to a student.

Authorities said the incidents happened in March.

The investigation was made by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the FBI Birmingham Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force but details surrounding the case weren’t immediately released.

Pope teaches television courses at George W. Carver High School. He is also the head baseball coach.

On Thursday, Birmingham City Schools said Pope was on leave pending the investigation.

It's unclear whether Pope had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.