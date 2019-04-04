https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/AP-Division-1-girls-top-player-Grosse-Pointe-13742714.php
AP Division 1 girls top player Grosse Pointe North's Ayrault
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Grosse Pointe North senior Julia Ayrault has been named The Associated Press Division 1 girls basketball Player of the Year for 2019 in Michigan.
The Michigan State recruit averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. The 6-foot-2 wing helped the Norsemen go 10-0 in the top division of the Macomb Area Conference and 20-4 overall, including a third consecutive district championship.
Ayrault also set the school career scoring record with 1,628 points.
Don Palmer of Hartland was named Coach of the Year for Division 1 girls basketball.
They were chosen in voting by a panel of 11 sportswriters.
