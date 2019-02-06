AP FACT CHECK: Trump on drop in food stamp rolls

WASHINGTON (AP) — A look at President Donald Trump's statement Tuesday night on food stamps and how it compares with the facts:

TRUMP, describing progress over the last two years: "Nearly 5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps."

THE FACTS: The number of people receiving food stamps actually hasn't declined that much.

Government data show there were 44.2 million people participating in the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program in 2016, before Trump took office. In 2018, there were 40.3 million people participating in SNAP. That's a decline of 3.9 million, not the 5 million that Trump talked about.

The number of people participating in the SNAP program peaked in 2013 and has been going down since that time.

Trump's last budget proposed cutting SNAP by $213 billion over 10 years. The administration also has been pushing to give states more flexibility in implementing the program, including tightening work requirements for recipients.

