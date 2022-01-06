AP FACT CHECK: Trump sticks to election falsehoods on Jan. 6 HOPE YEN and DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 2:03 p.m.
1 of5 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to speak from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A Chirstmas tree stands on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Washington. President Joe Biden and members of Congress are solemnly marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Lawmakers are holding events Thursday to reflect on the violent attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The ceremonies will be widely attended by Democrats, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill will be absent. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday clung to his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen as the nation marked the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Reacting to President Joe Biden, who blamed him for the deadly event, Trump issued statements repeating his assertions that the voting was rigged. Those claims have been thoroughly debunked.
Written By
HOPE YEN and DAVID KLEPPER