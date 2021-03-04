AP Interview: DOE reviving loan program, Granholm says MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 12:20 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of its clean-energy agenda, the Biden administration is reviving an Energy Department program that disbursed billions of dollars in loan guarantees to companies such as electric car maker Tesla and the failed solar company Solyndra, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says.
The loan program helped launch the country’s first utility-scale wind and solar farms as part of the Obama administration's efforts to create "green jobs,'' but largely went dormant under President Donald Trump.