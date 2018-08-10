AP News Guide: The Hawaii primary election

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii voters will head to the polls Saturday to decide who will get their party nominations and advance to the general election. Here's a look at the Hawaii primary races:

___

GOVERNOR

Incumbent Gov. David Ige wants a second term, but he's facing a stiff challenge from U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who gave up her seat in Congress to meet him in the Democratic primary. The winner will face either Republican John Carroll or state Rep. Andria Tupola in November. Tupola is the House minority leader and one of only five Republicans elected to the 51-member body in this deeply blue state. Carroll, a former state lawmaker, lost in a landslide to Brian Schatz, a Democrat, in the 2016 U.S. Senate race.

___

U.S. CONGRESS

The race to fill the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is fierce in the Democratic primary, with U.S. Rep. Ed Case seeking a return to Washington. Among the high-profile opponents are Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, who gained national attention fighting President Trump's travel ban while attorney general, and Beth Fukimoto, a state representative who left the Republican party after leaders removed her from a top position when she spoke out against Trump. On the Republican side, Cam Cavasso and Raymond Vinole hope to make the November ballot.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress, is seeking her fourth term in office. She faces primary challenges from Sherry Campagna and Anthony Austin. In November, the winner will face Brian Evans, who had no opposition in the Republican primary.

___

U.S. SENATE

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is unopposed in the Democratic primary in her bid for a second term. Eight Republicans are vying in the primary for the right to face her in November.

___

WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. across the state. Voters must go to their assigned polling place, which they can find on the state elections office website.

Residents were also given the opportunity to vote before Aug. 11, either by mail or at walk-in locations.

The state made it easier to vote this year, allowing people to register on the day of the election at their polling place. Previously, people had to register a month before the election.

Hawaii has open primaries, meaning voters don't have to be members of a political party to vote for its candidates.

___

TURNOUT

The Hawaii Office of Elections does not project voter turnout. There has been a downward trend in primary turnout over the past three elections. In 2012, 42.3 percent came to the polls; in 2014 the turnout was 41.5. In 2016, only 34.8 percent of voters cast ballots, the lowest participation rate in state primary history.