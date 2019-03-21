AP: No clear partisan slant in New Mexico House districts

New Mexico Sen. John Sapien, D-Bernalillo, left, meets with Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf on the House floor on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Santa Fe, N.M. The Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature ended Saturday, March 16, 2019, after passing bills to increase education spending and create an independent ethics commission. less New Mexico Sen. John Sapien, D-Bernalillo, left, meets with Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf on the House floor on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Santa Fe, N.M. The Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature ... more Photo: Russell Contreras, AP Photo: Russell Contreras, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close AP: No clear partisan slant in New Mexico House districts 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows that Democrats in the New Mexico House picked up even more seats in last year's election than would be expected based on their share of the vote.

The 21 percent increase in Democrats' seats helped them build a supermajority in the state House in what was considered a good year nationally for Democrats.

The Associated Press examined 4,900 state House and Assembly seats using a statistical method of calculating partisan advantage and detecting potential partisan gerrymandering. Although New Mexico Democrats enjoyed an advantage in 2018 under a court-brokered plan, the same districts had produced a slight Republican edge in the 2016 elections.

Back-and-forth election gains along with AP calculations of the efficiency gap suggest New Mexico's districts ultimately do not have a significant partisan slant.