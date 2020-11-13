AP PHOTOS: Drones light up Seoul sky, urge virus vigilance

Over 300 drones fly in the shape of the coronavirus over the Olympic Park showing messages of encouragement to the people winning the coronavirus battle, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Over 300 drones fly in the shape of the coronavirus over the Olympic Park showing messages of encouragement to the people winning the coronavirus battle, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Photo: Lee Jin-man, AP Photo: Lee Jin-man, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: Drones light up Seoul sky, urge virus vigilance 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — With masked spectators watching from below, hundreds of drones lit up the night sky in South Korea’s capital on Friday in a synchronized display to encourage citizens to remain vigilant against the coronavirus.

More than 300 drones flew in the performance above Olympic Park in southern Seoul, forming images of people wearing masks and spelling out messages thanking people and medical workers for the country’s anti-virus gains.

The drones also displayed government slogans proclaiming a post-pandemic rebuilding of the country’s economy.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, which held a similar drone performance in July that was also coronavirus-themed.

South Korea reported 191 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest daily jump in 70 days and the sixth straight day of three-digit increases, as the government began fining people who fail to wear masks in public.

The steady spread of the virus has alarmed government officials, who eased social distancing measures to the lowest level since October to soften the pandemic’s shock on the economy.

While this has allowed high-risk venues like nightclubs and karaoke bears to reopen, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the virus’s continued spread could force the government to seriously consider tightening social distancing again.