AP PHOTOS: Fear and grief grip Gaza anew amid familiar glare May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 1:13 a.m.
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
An Israeli firefighter walks next to cars hit by a missile fired from Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 14, 2021.
Mourners react in a hospital over the body of a man who died following an explosion in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Nidal Safadi, who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Urif, near Nablus, Friday, May 14, 2021.
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building housing The Associated Press' offices in Gaza City, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartment.
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Israeli police officers fire stun grenades toward Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, May 8, 2021.
A Jewish driver, center, scuffles with Palestinians after he was attacked by Palestinian protesters near Jerusalem's Old City. Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday.
An Israeli firefighter extinguishes a burning bus after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, at the central Israeli town of Holon, near Tel Aviv, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday.
Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Palestinians attend the funeral of two women and eight children of the Abu Hatab family in Gaza City, who were killed after an Israeli air strike, Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Friends and relatives of Israeli soldier Omer Tabib, 21, mourn during his funeral at the cemetery in the northern Israeli town of Elyakim, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Israeli army confirmed that Tabib was killed in an anti-tank missile attack near the Gaza Strip, the first Israeli military death in the current fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A Palestinian relative mourns over the bodies of four brothers from the Tanani family who were found under the rubble of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 14, 2021.
Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021.
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Members of Sror family inspect the damage of their apartment after being hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip overnight, in Petah Tikva, central Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Relatives of Israeli soldier Omer Tabib, 21, mourn during his funeral at the cemetery in the northern Israeli town of Elyakim, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Israeli army confirmed that Tabib was killed in an anti-tank missile attack near the Gaza Strip, the first Israeli military death in the current fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Palestinians carry the body of a child found in the rubble of a house belonging to the Tanani family, that was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 14, 2021.
Israeli police officers clash with Palestinian protesters near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Members of Sror family inspect the damage of their apartment after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip over night in Petah Tikva, central Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
An Israeli police officer protects a Jewish driver who was attacked by Palestinian protesters near Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday.
Jacob Simona stands by his burning car during clashes with Israeli Arabs and police in the Israeli mixed city of Lod, Israel Tuesday, May 11,2021.
An Israeli man inspects the damage to a house that was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Palestinians walk along a destroyed road following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Israeli firefighters take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
To the outside world, the scenes of rocket fire, bombing raids and angry protests in the Middle East this week may have looked familiar. To the people of Israel and especially the Gaza Strip, they were anything but routine.
Families once again fled or found themselves homeless, anguished parents mourned dead children and journalists evacuated offices before they were destroyed as the Islamic militant group Hamas and the Israeli military sought to inflict as much damage on the other as they could this week - before the fighting intensified further or they were pressured into a cease-fire.